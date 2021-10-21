Brian J. Wirth, 68, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice in Peoria. He was born on September 19, 1953 in Peoria to Loral and Margaret (Hull) Wirth. He married Beth Elaine Bontz in Morton on April 7, 1990.
Surviving are his wife, Beth Wirth of Morton; son, Cody Brian Wirth of Pekin; sister, Laurel "Lolly" Knobloch of Normal; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Adam) Franklin of Chicago, Matthew (Summer) Knobloch of Normal, Peter (Karrissa) Bontz of Hanna City, Rebecca Bachman of Mapleton, Elizabeth (John) Jatkowski of Mapleton, Allison (Joe) Hockstra, Eric (Chelsea) Hart, and Rachel Hart, all of Indianapolis, IN; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Brian worked for Caterpillar, Inc. in Peoria, retiring in December 2015 as a senior product specialist.
He enjoyed making a variety of pies and peanut brittle, his Wednesday morning men's prayer group, painting, and was a fan of "old movies", particularly movies featuring John Wayne.
Brian was a member of Morton United Methodist Church, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, with Pastor Bill Novak and Matthew Knobloch officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service, also at the church. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.