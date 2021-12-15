Arthur Loercher

Arthur "Gene" Loercher, 87, of Morton, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Richard L. Owens Hospice in Peoria. He was born on January 22, 1934, in Atlanta to Arthur W. and Bessie (Gardner) Loercher. He married Charmayne Upton in Funks Grove on October 10, 1954. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2006. He then married Marie Denton in Morton on November 24, 2006.
Surviving are his wife, Marie Loercher of Morton; three daughters, Lisa (Bruce) Johansen of Morton, Justine (John) McGary of Sallis, MS and Anita Loercher of Germantown Hills; two step-children, Linda (Roger) Allen of Mackinaw and Dan (Terry) Denton of East Peoria; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sharon (Reimond) Ripple of Burlington, WI.
He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Kinderis, in 2014.
At the age of 17 years old, Gene began his career at Caterpillar, Inc., sweeping the factory floor. He eventually worked his way up to a buyer. Over his 40 years at Caterpillar, Gene only missed one day of work.
He loved sports and traveling and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. The family would like to invite friends to join at the cemetery adhering to social distancing guidelines. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morton Christian Church or the charity of the donor's choice. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.