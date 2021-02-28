Betty K Larrison

Betty Kathryn Larrison, 88, of Washington, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her four children. She was born on June 29, 1932, in Anna, IL, to Wade F. and Clyde E. (Hartline) Millis. She married Bobby Larrison on June 20, 1954, in Anna. He passed away on November 10, 2017.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Gary Larrison; granddaughter, Chandra Larrison; sisters, Patricia Haire and Juanita Schreiber; and brother, Kenneth Millis.
Surviving are her children, Kenny Larrison (Kathy Koch) of Washington, Jennie (Robert) Remelius of Metamora, Sherry (Tom) Bessler of Washington and Terri (David) Oxford of East Point, FL; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Frank (Margie) Millis of Anna.
Betty had many hobbies and talents and loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years. Betty retired from OSF Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.