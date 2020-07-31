Thomas J. Gryl, 84, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 10, 1936, in Chicago to John and Mary (Kasperski) Gryl. He married Dorothy Rost on October 19, 1957, in Cicero.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Gryl of Morton; four sons, Mark (Margaret) Gryl of Highland Park, Stephen Gryl of Wheaton, Tim (Kim) Gryl of Morton and Kevin (Lisa) Gryl of Downers Grove; daughter, Kimberly Gryl of Phoenix, AZ; eight grandchildren, Marie and Matthew Gryl, Elizabeth and Nathan Gryl, Michael and Nicholas Gryl, and Matthew and Ryan Wiegand; sisters, Marilyn (Rick) Marrese and Joan (Ron) Swade; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Gryl, in October 2019.
Thomas enjoyed reading books, traveling, old cars and trains.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.