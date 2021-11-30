Clyde R. Crumley, 88, of Morton, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on August 15, 1933, in Bainbridge Township to Ralph and Sarah (Dodds) Crumley. He married Sandra Kemper on August 9, 1959, in Canton.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Crumley of Morton; one son, Steve (Emily) Crumley of White Bear Township, MN; one sister of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters.
Clyde retired as a quality control inspector at Caterpillar. He enjoyed building and seemed to always be fixing something. In addition to being a pool shark, Clyde also did daily crossword puzzles and collected and read Western novels. He liked covered bridges and above everything else, he loved his family and all of the family dogs.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Doug Habegger officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, with further visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service on Friday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Snyder Village. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.