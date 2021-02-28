Carole A Nelson

Carole Ann Nelson, 72, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on February 25, 1948, in Peoria to Homer Clarence and Joyce Eloise (Moss) Jostes. She married William J. Mountjoy on December 14, 1967, and later married Donnie W. Osborn on January 8, 1972. He survives. She married Joe R. Nelson on May 7, 1994. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Stephen D. Osborn of Salem, SC; three daughters, Elizabeth C. Mountjoy of East Peoria, Diane R. (Jacob) Sands of Granite City and Jaime D. (Joe) Cline of Washington; and one brother, Steve (Madalyn) Jostes of Palmer. Other survivors include three grandsons, Dustin Osborn, Michael King and Troy Cline; four granddaughters, Melody Cline, Lahalia Sands, Kayla and Brooke Mundy; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Austin and Isabella; niece, Dena Jostes and nephew, Ryan (Jerri) Jostes.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carole graduated from East Peoria High School and Midstate College. She worked primarily in insurance sales and service, working for Claude and Bob Spencer in the early 1970's and several State Farm agents in the Peoria area, including Clarence Dickey, Russ Mason, Theresa Hollander and Lou Johnson. She also worked as a part-time secretary at Beverly Manor Baptist Church from 1979 to 1989. Carole was thankful her life with Don allowed her to be a part-time, stay at home mother.
Carole loved traveling, taking photos, watching football and spending time with her family. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and the time she spent with them.
She was a member of Eastside Bible Church in Morton, and loved the people there.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Eastside Bible Church in Morton, with Pastor Steve Weber officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastside Bible Church in Morton, IL or Child Fund International via www.childfund.org. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.