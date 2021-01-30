Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.