Catherine L. Landes, 96, of Morton, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Lakeside Nursing Home in East Peoria.
Born July 18, 1924, in Peoria to William and Elsie (Schneider) Hines, she married Raymond Landes in Morton, on July 19, 1969. He preceded her in death on Wednesday, April 7, 2010, in East Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William and James Hines.
Surviving are her sister, Carol Brophy of Peoria; two brothers, Robert (Betty) Hines of Morton and Richard (Kay) Hines of Port Orange, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Catherine retired after 34 years from Caterpillar, Inc. in East Peoria.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Altar and Rosary Society and the Caterpillar Girl's club bowling team.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the Mass and masks are required. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
The Mass will be live streamed via the Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton.