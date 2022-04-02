Ruby Witbracht

Ruby M. Witbracht, 95, of East Peoria, passed Saturday, March 26, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on March 25, 1927, in Drummond, WI, to Axel and Hilma (Johnson) Peterson. She married August Witbracht on April 24, 1948, in Rock Island, IL. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2016. She was also preceded in death by one son, Terry in 1994; two great grandchildren; three brothers; six sisters.
Surviving are two sons, Paul Witbracht of East Peoria and Rob (Mary Jane) Witbracht of East Peoria; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Ruby worked 20 years at Caterpillar in the Morton Parts Plant, retiring in 1987.
She was a member of Cross Point Church in East Peoria and the Red Hat Society. Ruby and her husband enjoyed traveling as they toured out west, Hawaii, Florida, Mexico and the Northwoods of Wisconsin.
Ruby was a collector of decorative shoes and enjoyed many crafts.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Mark Friday officiating. Visitation was held on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial of cremated remains was in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or a veteran's charity of the donor's choice.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Ruby's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.