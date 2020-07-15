Carolyn M. Neff, 79, of Morton, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born on February 3, 1941 in St. Louis, MO, to Margaret Gulley. She married Robert Neff in Peoria on August 17, 1964. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by one infant son, Russell; her mother; step-father, Paul Powers; and sister, Loretta Hefti.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan (Peter) Trotter of Chippewa Falls, WI; two granddaughters, Miriam and Eleanor Trotter; two brothers, Dallas (Louise) Ogletree of Hillsboro, OR, and Donald Ogletree of Cahokia; and one sister, Melissa (Bruce) Fischer of St. Charles, MO.
Carolyn graduated from Southern Illinois University with her bachelor’s degree in education. She taught grade school and high school for 12 years in East Peoria, Washington, Morton and Rantoul. Carolyn also volunteered in computer classes and as a reading aide.
She was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peoria, and member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where she was a member of the church choir. Carolyn was also a member of and served on the boards of the Peoria Symphony Guild and Peoria Women’s Club, member of and past president of the Morton Orchestra Parents, and member of and leader of the La Leche League in Tazewell County.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Masks and social distancing will take place. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Symphony Guild. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.