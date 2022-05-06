Joe Stidman

MORTON – Calvin Joseph Stidman, Jr., 71, of Morton, went to heaven on May 5, 2022.
He was born on June 26, 1950, in Walnut Ridge, AR, to Calvin Sr. and Rose (Johnson) Stidman. He married Linda Brandt on March 26, 1972.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Stidman; one son, Scott (Anita) Stidman; one daughter, Jody (Dave) Zwetz; four grandchildren, Luke and Alison Stidman and Kurt and Kyle Zwetz, all of Morton; and one sister, Penny Mathis of Pekin.
Joe graduated from Morton High School in 1968. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam and Germany from 1968 to 1971. Joe worked at Morton Metalcraft, apprenticed at Caterpillar, Inc., and retired from Mitsubishi Motors in Normal.
He was a member of the Army Reserves, Morton Police Auxiliary, a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and a USCCA concealed carry instructor.
Joe will be remembered for his good humor, fun-loving nature, positive attitude, and faith.
“Always remember, never forget, I love you,” he said to each family member whenever they were with him.
Joe was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be from 9-10:15 a.m. at the church on Friday prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Ministries or St. Jude Runner’s Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
To view Joe’s online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family visit www.knappjohnson.com.