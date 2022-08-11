Robert 'Bob' Lapping

Robert J. “Bob” Lapping, 83, of Galesburg, formerly of Morton, passed away on Jul 29, 2022, at Seminary Manor in Galesburg.
Bob was born on July 29, 1939, in Pana, to Edward and Evelyn (Jennings) Lapping. He married Patricia Tate on May 14, 1966, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on September 21, 2005. He later married Gloria Steele VanBevern on November 7, 2009, in Galesburg. She preceded him in death on January 13, 2020. Bob was also preceded in death by one son, Robert Joseph “Robbie” Lapping, Jr.
Bob is survived by three sons, Scott Lapping of Galesburg, Jeff Lapping of East Peoria, IL. and Brian (Megan) Lapping of Bloomington; and four grandchildren, Ian Lapping, Abigail Lapping, Julia Lapping and Caleb Lapping.
Bob was a simple man who loved his family. He was a devout Catholic, who loved the Lord. He enjoyed rooting for the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. Bob always had a kind word or little joke for anyone who crossed his path.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass was held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where Monsignor Gerald Ward officiated. Burial of cremated remains took place at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled the arrangements.
