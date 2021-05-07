Felicia D. Vallosio

Felicia Domenica Vallosio, 96, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. Heaven gained another angel, and she will surely keep everyone laughing in heaven as she did here on earth.
Felicia was born in Benton, Illinois, on March 17, 1925, to Rocco Martin and Mary Chiampi Vallosio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sisters-in-law, Louis (Joy and Joan) Vallosio, brother and sister-in-law Pete (Dorothy) Vallosio, sister and brother-in-law, Margaret (George) Brunner, and brother-in-law, Gene Stookey, nephew, Mark Vallosio, and niece, Joy Ann Vallosio.
Her family of survivors includes her sister, Gloria Stookey of Goodlettsville, TN, 10 nieces and nephews, Mike (Joy) Vallosio, Jeff (Carol) Vallosio, Greg (Pam) Vallosio, Sue (Mike) Rogers, and Ann Marie (Mike) Mohr all in IL, Dr. Stephen (Beverly) Stookey and Sheryl (Brian) Howe in TX and Scott Stookey, Shawn (Denise) Stookey and Shelly (Jason) McGehee in TN. Also surviving are 23 great-nieces and nephews and 15 great, great-nieces and nephews.
Felicia graduated from Farmington High School in 1943. She became a successful beautician and businesswoman, owning and operating Crestwood Beauty Salon with her business partner Bertha Russell during the 1970s and 1980s. She semi-retired and continued to work out of her home in Peoria for many years. Her customers were numerous, and many became her lifelong friends as well. She had a way of brightening everyone's day, and she did it intentionally yet effortlessly.
Felicia was a life-long member of Arcadia Presbyterian Church which folded into United Presbyterian Church. Her faith was the foundation of her selfless volunteering, and she served in many capacities over the years, including Deacon, Bereavement Committee, Presbyterian Women, and participated in church newsletter preparation, Ruth Circle Bible Study, and Exercise Group. She worked tirelessly into her 90s for many hours a day, serving bereavement meals and volunteering.
The Vallosio family was intricately woven together by her abundant love, hosting holiday and family celebrations, selfless giving, spontaneous, quick wit, and unmatched sense of humor and joy. Where the Bible instructed believers to be the light, she interpreted that as a sparkler and, oftentimes, fireworks. Never was there a dull moment when Felicia was in the room. Every family should be blessed by an "Aunt Felicia" – she embraced her roles as a daughter, sister, aunt, friend, beautician and volunteer. We all were blessed to have her in our lives.
Her family would like to honor and thank the exceptional staff at Apostolic Christian Restmor where she was loved and well cared for.
A memorial service will be scheduled later in the summer with her nephew, Dr. Stephen Stookey officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.masonfuneralhomes.com. Memorials can be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor, 1500 Parkside Ave., Morton, IL 61550, please add in the memo line: “Vallosio Library Fund for staff” or to the United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria, IL 61614.