Betty C. Chismark, 91, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, March 18 2021, at Villas of Hollybrook in Morton. She was born on September 1, 1929, in Burlington, IA to William and Mary (Kaleff) Curley. She married Joseph "Lee" Chismark in Burlington, IA on November 13, 1954.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Ed) Flynn of Middleton, WI, Mike (Lisa) Chismark of St. Augustine, FL, Patti (Tim) Wiggers of Morton, Dan (Ichika Ryu) Chismark of Morton, Amy (Paul) Pedersen of Clarendon Hills and Beth (Steve) Fieweger of Wheaton; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Betty worked as a Registered Nurse at various medical offices throughout her career. She retired in 1994.
Betty was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a private family Memorial Mass will be held, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of cremated remains will take place at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Betty's Memorial Mass will be live streamed at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, via the church Facebook profile at https://www.facebook.com/Blessed-Sacrament-Catholic-Church-Morton-Illinois-1621013384782666.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Villas of Hollybrook in Morton and Compassus Hospice for their loving care. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.