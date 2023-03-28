Ray L. Smith

Ray Lynn Smith, 80, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Morton.
He was born on April 2, 1942, in Peoria, to Lester Ray and Evelyn (Kronblad) Smith. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Sandra Marilee Raddatz, in Country Club Hills, IL. Together they raised their daughter Kari, their only child.
Ray is survived by his wife Sandi; daughter, Kari, and son-in-law, Pat Garman; four granddaughters, Caitlyn (Michael Chavis) Garman, Hannah (Sam) Brunkalla, Arwen Boyer, and Juliet (Eric) Santos; grandson, Patrick (Cassie) Garman; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Jaxon, and Troy.
He graduated with a degree in wood technology from Bradley University in 1964 and subsequently served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1964 to 1970. Ray received awards for sharpshooting and, as he would remind you, had 20/10 vision for a long time.
Ray worked as an engineer for Caterpillar, Inc. for 37 years, then flunked retirement and returned for an additional three years part-time. In his tenure there, Ray worked in the testing and troubleshooting of numerous Cat machines, including the 793 mining trucks, motor graders, and others. Ray was well known for his soft heart, love for his family, and great sense of humor.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Community United Church of Christ in Morton, with Pastor Chuck Maney officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, March 31, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, where military rites will be conducted. The family wishes to thank Dr. Thomas Kouri and Dr. Darrel Gumm and their wonderful staffs, who took compassionate care of Ray for many years.
Memorials may be made in Ray's name to the Community United Church of Christ or the American Heart Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
