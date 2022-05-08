Donald H. Schubert

Donald Henry Schubert, 94, of Morton, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on April 11, 1928, in Henry, IL, to Clement and Marie (Balensiefen) Schubert of Chillicothe. He married Dorothy Marlatt, of Pekin, in 1951. He later married Twyla Paluska Sollberger, of Morton, on September 25, 1975. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2021. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Diane Freeman, of Pekin; one stepson, Fred Sollberger of Morton; one sister, Mary Ann Rankin of Chillicothe; and one nephew.
Surviving is one son, Daniel (Patricia) Schubert of Pekin; four stepchildren, Deborah Walz of Morton, Patricia Everhart of Morton, Jane (Dan) Stimpert of Goodfield, and Robert (Lisa) Sollberger of Peoria; stepdaughter-in-law, Elaine Sollberger of Morton; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is one sister, Norma McCollough of Peoria; and one brother, Bernie (Joanne) Schubert of Burlington, IA.
Donald was a United States Army veteran. His rank was Sergeant, 6th ARMD Division, Korean War, 1950-1952. Before serving in the United States Army, he worked on the Rock Island Railroad at the Chillicothe Depot as a Telegraph Operator. After serving in the Army, he worked in Marketing as a District Manager for Sealtest Ice Cream Plant in Peoria from 1958 to 1973. Don went on to work in the Purchasing Department at Caterpillar, Inc., Morton Plant for 20 years, retiring in 1994.
Don thoroughly enjoyed family gatherings, working in the yard, and his four-mile daily walks.
He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
