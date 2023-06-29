Linda L. Dyer, 80, of Washington, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Born on October 3, 1942, in Canton, IL, the daughter of the late Paul G. and Mary L. Taylor.
Linda is survived by her son, John Kinsinger of Washington; her daughter, Beth (Carl) Bishop of Calvert City, KY; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Brenda) Post of Blufford, SC; and her sister, Bonnie (Orville) Voelkel of San Antonio, TX.
Throughout her career, Linda worked for P.A.R.C. in Peoria and later for Attorney Brian Heller in Washington. She was a dedicated employee who took pride in her work and the relationships she built with her colleagues.
Linda had a deep love for scrapbooking, creating beautiful and detailed keepsakes for her children and grandchildren to cherish. She documented special trips and occasions, capturing the memories that would last a lifetime. Her passion for this craft was evident in the intricate details she put into each page, a testament to her love for her family. As her vision declined, she continued to find joy in the memories she had preserved through her scrapbooks.
An avid reader, Linda enjoyed escaping into the magical world of Harry Potter, one of her favorite series. Her love for reading was contagious, inspiring her family to explore new worlds and stories with her. Linda's enthusiasm for literature brought her closer to her family, as they shared in the adventures of the characters she loved.
Linda found great joy in her friendships, especially with the ladies of the Red Hat Society. Their monthly lunches were a highlight for her, as she cherished the camaraderie and laughter they shared. Her fondness for the group was evident in the smile that always graced her face when she spoke of their gatherings.
Throughout her life, Linda always had a special place in her heart for animals. She had a particular love for cats and dogs, providing loving homes to many over the years. Her most recent companion, Bailey, was a beloved dog she adopted from TAPS in Pekin. For 12 years, Linda and Bailey shared a special bond, with Linda spoiling him and Bailey providing her with unconditional love.
Linda found great happiness in the beauty of nature, often visiting her daughter's home to admire the flowers growing in the gardens. The vibrant colors and fragrances brought her joy, and she took great pleasure in sharing this love with her family.
Family events were of the utmost importance to Linda. She cherished every gathering, trip, graduation, wedding, and the birth of her great-grandchildren. Her presence at these events was a testament to her love for her family and the value she placed on spending time together. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her memory will live on through the laughter, love, and cherished moments she shared with those who knew her. Her funny and thoughtful nature will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known her, and her legacy will live on in their hearts.
A visitation was held Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington before the funeral service. Following her service, cremation rites were accorded and inurnment of her remains were private at Glendale memorial Gardens in Pekin. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to TAPS. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.