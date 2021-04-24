MORTON - Mary Jo Oglesby, 74, of Morton, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at OSF Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on April 10, 1947, in Peoria, to Claude and Myrtie (Lambert) Clark. She married Alvin Oglesby, Jr. on July 30, 1966, in Delavan, IL.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Alvin, of Morton; two children, David (Sara) Oglesby of New Bern, NC, and Cheryl Bunyan of Morton; three grandchildren, Jacob Oglesby, Shannon Oglesby and Gavin Bunyan; and two grand dogs, Wrigley and Bella.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin Floyd, Everett Donald, and Charles Kenneth Clark; and two grandsons, Jonathan Russell and Joshua David Oglesby.
Mary Jo worked in the office at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was a member of Delavan Baptist Church.
She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, cooking fantastic meals, playing the piano, listening to music and chatting on the phone with family and friends. Mary Jo played a central role in her family, serving as the "glue" that kept everyone connected.
Above all else, Mary Jo loved her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. In return, she was loved beyond measure and will be missed beyond belief.
Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service was held Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation was held at the funeral home Wednesday, April 21, and also on Thursday, prior to the service. Burial was at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Ronald McDonald House, 401 NE Monroe St., Peoria, IL 61601.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton handled arrangements.
