Carolwyn L Melton

Carolwyn L. “Bud” Melton, 90, of Washington, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria. He was born on April 17, 1930, in Aledo to Claude and Maude (Mills) Melton. He married Dorothy Ann Sutterer on June 6, 1953.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy of Washington; four children, Corie (Mike) Hillary, Larry (Jodie), Michael (Joann) and Timothy (Lisa); 15 grandchildren, Jonathan, Madalyn, Chandra, Eileen, Michael, Sean, Kristin, Katlyn, Brett, Andy, Alex, Sarah, Ashley, Melissa and Kyle; and 21 great-grandchildren, Connor, Sophia, Palmer, Calvin, Rileigh, Hannah, Brayden, Bradley, Raelee, Averie, Hazel, Nolan, Kayleigh, Landon, Annabella, Christian, Catherine, William, Andrew, Nathan and Lillian. Also surviving are one sister, Beverly Warren of Colona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Patrick; three brothers, Richard, Robert and Marvin; and two sisters, Claudine and Madalyn.
Bud graduated from Rock High School, Junior College in Moline, and St. Ambrose College in Davenport, IA with a degree in sociology. He was a fast-pitch softball pitcher and had many jobs to support his education. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. Bud was an adjustor for Farmer Insurance for 28 years. He lived in Aledo, Rock Island, East Moline, Galesburg, and finally Washington for 65 years.
Bud helped his sons deliver the Peoria newspaper for 15 years on Saturdays and Sundays and then off for donuts and church on Sunday mornings. He helped teach his children to play basketball with his friend, Bud Longfellow. In his later years, he enjoyed morning coffee at Hardees and playing golf. He was a St. Louis Cardinal fan and attended many games with all of his family or with one or two friends and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe with his wife and family. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington.
A private Funeral Mass was held on Friday, February 5, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Fr. John Steffen officiated. Burial was in Glendale Cemetery with military honors accorded. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Patrick Catholic Church.