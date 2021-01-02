John R. Mollenhauer, 84, of Morton, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. He was born on November 12, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, IA to Glen and Anna (Wickham) Mollenhauer. He married Sharon Killey in Monmouth on August 27, 1960.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Mollenhauer of Morton; two daughters, Julie Lee of Norfolk, VA and Jean (Jim) Kunz of Albuquerque, NM; son, Eric (Ronda) Mollenhauer of Mapleton; six grandchildren, Nicole Lee of Brooklyn, NY, Jocette (Salih) Lee of Izmir, Turkey, Lindsay (Ryan Botts) Kunz of Seattle, WA, Aaron (Bethany) Kunz of Mesa, AZ, Ellie Mollenhauer of Bloomington and Emma Mollenhauer of Mapleton; one great-grandson, Everett Kunz of Mesa, AZ; three brothers, Jim (Darlene) Mollenhauer of Mapleton, Gene (Joan) Mollenhauer of Toddville, IA and Steve (Linda) Mollenhauer of San Diego, CA; and one sister, Trudy (Terry) Carroll of Primrose, CO.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Sherrie Olson.
John was a registered pharmacist and worked in retail pharmacy from 1960 until 1981. He then worked as a hospital pharmacist, retiring from Proctor Hospital in 2002.
He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria. John was also a member of the Central Illinois Pharmaceutical Association and the Illinois Council of Health System Pharmacists.
A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be at Warren County Memorial Park Cemetery in Monmouth. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria. To view John's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.