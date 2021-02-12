Betty L. Ehlers, 83, of Morton, formerly of Davenport, IA passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home. She was born on November 2, 1936, in Charleston, MO to Willis and Emma (Riggs) Stark. She married Frederick Ehlers in Davenport, IA on July 7, 1956. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Frederick "Rick" Ehlers, Jr. of Morton; daughter, Tamera Couchman of Bossier City, LA; sisters, Linda (Larry) Lane of Liberty, MO and Nancy (Darnell) Young of Davenport, IA; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No service will be held. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.