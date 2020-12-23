Vera M. Ray, 90, of East Peoria, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin. She was born on September 21, 1930, in Christopher to Levi and Nina (Harris) Park. She married Charles J. Ray in Christopher on May 3, 1951. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Steve Ray; one grandson, Joseph Wagner; three brothers and three sisters.
Surviving are one daughter, Gail Wagner (Randy Barnard) of Morton; one son, William Ray of Morton; four grandchildren, Michelle (Donald) Tovrea, Jason Wagner, William R. Ray and Nichole Gumm; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Hal Park.
Vera was a past member of New Life Christian Church and also a past member of East Peoria Women's Club.
A private funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus. To view Vera's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.