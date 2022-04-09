Charles G. Pettis, 81, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
He was born May 30, 1940, in Kewanee, IL, to Edwin and Rowena (Cooper) Pettis.
Surviving are his five children, Crystal Pettis of Cleburne, TX, Charles Carey (Julia) Pettis of Henry, IL, Troy (Annette) Lashbrook of Kenney, IL, Melanie (Steve) Vice of Pekin and Coleen (Charlie) Moore of Bloomington, IL; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Christine (Gene) Murgrage.
He was preceded in death by one great-grandson; both parents; and brothers, Frank and Carl Pettis.
Charles worked as a banker in Kewanee, Hanna City, and Morton. He loved building homes and was constantly working on his “to do” list. Charles’ true loves were cars and going to auctions.
He would drop everything to help his family, give his advice, and give a big hug. Charles was friendly, easy to talk to and knew no stranger. He was a jokester and loved to laugh.
A visitation was held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
