Winifred M. Stocks, 97, of Morton, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on May 11, 1924, Decatur to Roy George and Elsie Minerva (Miller) Preston. She married Clarence Edward Stocks on June 29, 1946, in Champaign. He preceded her in death on February 13, 2016.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley A. Pruitt, Lois A. Harris and Alberta L. Long; and her brother, Wayne L. Preston.
Surviving are one daughter, Karen (Terry) Rogers of Morton; one son, Craig E. (Deborah) Stocks of St. George, UT; seven grandchildren, Matthew Rogers of Peoria, Mark (Amie) Rogers of Spring Hill, TN, Joy (Tim) Thompson of Morton, Julianne (Charity Grandon) Rogers of Peoria, Janea' (Michael) Kiesewetter of Washington, Cassandra (Steve) Hull of Delavan and Christopher Stocks of St. George, UT; 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Scheuermann of Monticello; and sister-in-law, Dorma Preston of Washington, UT.
Winifred was a bookkeeper at Ginny Lee's for 34 years, a tax accountant for Fort & Wanner, a telemarketer for RL Polk Co., an investigator for Pinkerton Investigations, an administrative assistant for Gwen Phillips Realtor until her retirement at age 80.
She was a member of Morton United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served as secretary and as a financial secretary at church. Winifred enjoyed crafts and making jewelry, and was a den mother for Cub Scout Troop 178 for three years.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m., November 29, 2021, at Morton United Methodist Church in Morton, with Pastor Gary Motta officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and from 9:00-9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Monday. Inurnment will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Winifred's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.