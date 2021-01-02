William J. Spanier, 87, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton. He was born in Ellinwood, Kansas on March 12, 1933, to Joseph P. and Adelia (Korf) Spanier. He married Carolyn Davis on June 18, 1955, at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, Kansas.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Spanier of Morton; one son, Michael (Kathleen) Spanier of Morton; one daughter, Carolyn Sue Hudson of Friday Harbor, WA; two grandsons, Joseph M. (Elizabeth) Spanier of Metamora and Augustus R. Spanier of Peoria; three great-grandchildren, Norah, Grayson and Olive Spanier; and one brother, Jerry (Arlene) Spanier of Great Bend, KS.
He was preceded in death by two sisters.
Bill served in the Naval Reserve for two years, until he went on active duty as a Navy Seabee in 1953 attached to MCB #4. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1959 with a B.S.E.E. degree. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 36 years and retired as Manufacturing Superintendent. After retirement, he worked part time as a consultant and interviewer for Caterpillar.
Bill was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton and was a Life Member of the Kansas State University Alumni Association. He was past president of Morton Jaycees, past Grand Knight of Morton Knights of Columbus, Father Raho Council, Honorable Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, and a National Officer and Life Member of the Navy Seabee Veterans of America.
A private graveside service will be held at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners Association.
The family would like to thank Apostolic Christian Restmor, Reflections Memory Care in Morton, and Vitas Hospice for the care they gave Bill.