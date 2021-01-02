Anna L Rupprecht

Anna L. "Ann" Rupprecht, 99, of Morton, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was born on January 16, 1921, in Morton to Edward and Mary (Gerber) Hirstein. She married Clay Rupprecht in Morton on September 22, 1941.
Clay served in the United States Navy for 22 years. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1982.
Ann was also preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Wells; five brothers; and six sisters.
Surviving is one daughter, Jean (Ernst) Bischoff of Marietta, GA.
Ann was a member of the United Methodist Church in Morton.
A private service was held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.