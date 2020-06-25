Linda L. Miller

Linda Lou Miller, 70, of Eureka, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Linda was born on February 2, 1950, in Panola, IL to Fred Vera Meints Knoll. She married Elmer Morris Weiron December 23, 1967, and he passed away. Linda later married George Miller on August 14, 1984, and he survives.
Together Linda and Elmer had five children, Cheryl (David) Vandegraft of El Paso, IL, Sheila Dorsey of Bartonville, IL, Curtis (Mary) Weir of Carrizo Springs, TX, Rhonda Garcia (Scott Minton) of Eureka, IL, and Scott Allen(Jenny) Weir of Eureka, IL. Linda has 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren. Further surviving are three brothers, James (Marcia) Meints of Lexington, IL, Johnny Lee Knoll, and Fredrick Knoll of Peoria, IL; three sisters, Betty Jane Conover, Bonnie (Bob) Mortimer of Keokuk, IA, and Mary Miller of Keokuk, IA; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son, Scott Allen Weir, as well as one sister and one brother.
Those that knew Linda would remember her as a loving, caring, giving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved to bowl, play bingo and cook. She was a cook at Maple Lawn Homes for 16 years.
Cremation Rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the home of her daughter Rhonda, 201 W Sunny Lane, Eureka, IL. Mason-White funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
