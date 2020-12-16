Marvin C. Hoyt, 88, of Morton, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on March 16, 1932, in Deer Creek to Clifford and Lucy (Hall) Hoyt. He married Geraldine Jump on April 5, 1958. He later married Julia Leeper in Deer Creek on July 2, 1988.
Surviving are his wife, Julia Hoyt of Morton; two sons, Brian Hoyt of Lake Worth, FL and Lyle (Kristine) Hoyt of Arvada, CO; seven grandchildren, Angela (Stephen) Peters of Yulee, FL, Aaron Hoyt of Hartford, CT, Andrew Hoyt of Lake Worth, FL, Anthony Hoyt of Palm Coast, FL, Lauren Hoyt (fiancé Doug West) of Broomfield, CO, Daniel Hoyt of Tulsa, OK and Carolyn (Tyler) Zink of Laramie, WY; two step-daughters, Veronica Worley of Cedar Rapids, IA and Amanda (Karin) Barwick of Washington; and five step-grandchildren, Fox Graf, Cole Graf, Chloe Baum, Liam Baum and Emma Baum, all of Washington.
Marvin was a US Army Veteran and had been stationed in Germany. He farmed in the Deer Creek and Morton area for most of his adult life.
Marvin was a member of the Deer Creek Baptist Church.
A private family graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, where military rites will be conducted by the United States Army. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Midwest Food Bank. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.