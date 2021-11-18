Eugene A Plouzek, 87, of Washington, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria. He is the son of William and Abbie Plouzek, born on the family homestead in Dorchester, Nebraska. He graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln as a Mechanical Engineer, joining Caterpillar in 1955.
Gene was a licensed professional engineer working at Caterpillar in Research, Design, and as the supervising engineer in Standards Engineering. He retired after 45 years of service.
He was dedicated to the success of the Washington community and, of course, his family. Among his commitments, he worked with WACOHI sports boosters to help fund sport’s efforts, Boy Scouts of America, and First Presbyterian Church of Peoria.
Gene married Donna Keys in April, 1953. He is survived by his wife; three children, Vicki, Cathie and John; and two grandchildren, Philip and Emma.
He was a world traveler. He and his wife traveled every winter to explore world history and culture. He especially enjoyed the visits to Paris Art museums, Monet’s Gardens, cruises to the Mediterranean, Australia, Antarctica and the Black Sea countries. Gene loved classical music, watching dolphins at play, and ballroom dance.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services are planned.
The family appreciates the fine care provided by the Washington Rescue Squad, Unity Point Medical Team, and Mason White Funeral Home of Washington.
To share a memory or send a condolence to Gene’s family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.