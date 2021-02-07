David E. Mabus, 79, of Washington, passed away at 5:19 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born on July 5, 1941, in Sesser to Norvel and Mildred (Cockrum) Mabus. He married Sandra S. Tittle on August 11, 1962, in Ina.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra of Washington; daughter, Diana (David) Tellor of Morton; son, Donald (Fiancè) Jill Arnold) Mabus of Chillicothe; four grandchildren; Shane, Kyle, Samantha and Kaitlyn, along with three great-grandchildren, Braedon, Deryk and Silas.
His parents preceded in death.
He worked for American Motors Corporation in Kenosha, WI for several years. He and the family then moved to Washington and began working at Caterpillar Tractor Company working in the Metallurgist lab and retired in 2000. Dave was a member of Eastside Bible Church in Morton. He enjoyed many things in life, including fishing and traveling with friends, playing guitar, gardening, and and cookouts with family.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday February 8, 2021, at Eastside Bible Church, 1310 W Jefferson St, in Morton. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be one-hour prior to his service. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Eastside Bible Church.