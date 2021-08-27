Stephen W. Frank, 65, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on March 23, 1956, in Peoria, to David and Iris (Vinson) Frank. He married Deborah Crebo on July 20, 1991, in East Peoria.\
Surviving are his son, Jayson (Caitlin) Frank of Green Valley, IL; his parents, David and Iris Frank of Morton; and two sisters, Rebecca (Terry) Beach of East Peoria and Joyce (Larry) Belsley of Morton.
Steve was a U.S. Army Reserve Veteran.
He worked as a truck driver for Keen Transport for many years, retiring in 2018.
He was a member of East Peoria Mennonite Church.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Peoria Mennonite Church.