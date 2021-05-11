Kent Geiger

MORTON - Kent B. Geiger, 55, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on April 16, 1966, in Normal, IL, to Wayne and Karen (Smith) Geiger. He married Brenda Lourash in East Peoria, IL, on September 16, 1989.
Surviving is his wife, Brenda Geiger of Morton; sons, Andrew and Ben Geiger of Morton; mother, Karen Geiger of Morton; brother, Timm (DeAnn) Geiger of Morton; and mother-in-law, Bonnie Lourash of Morton; and many nieces and nephews, including a great-niece and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Kent lived his life with passion. A passion for people, for sports, for his community, his family and his Lord. His smile was contagious. His words were encouraging. His laugh was infectious, and his jokes were sometimes bad. He poured his life into his wife and sons, making their activities his own. You could always count on Kent.
He loved the Bears and the Cubs. He invested his life in the lives of young athletes, coaching JFL football and MYBA, including leadership roles. He was an active band dad, and a youth leader and teacher at church.
Kent was fun. He didn't know a stranger. He made everyone feel welcome and important. A man of integrity and character. He was a humble servant and loved by all.
His volunteer service at church included the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale Board, Elvis impersonator, VBS leader, youth ministry leader, church board and sound man. His tech skills were legendary. If it needed to be done, Kent would find a way to do it, bigger and better than anyone imagined.
Life with Kent could be a wild ride. Our lives were richer and fuller because of the way he lived and loved. He touched our lives and we will never be the same.
Kent was a member of First Mennonite Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, with Pastor Aaron Yoder officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, and also from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Friday, both at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery in Mackinaw, IL.
Memorials may be made to The Kent Geiger Memorial Scholarship Fund (to honor future coaches) or First Mennonite Church of Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for Kent's family, visit www.knappjohonson.com<http://www.knappjohonson.com>.