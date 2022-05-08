Norma J. Pilgrim, 90, of Washington, IL, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Eureka, IL.
She was born on September 30, 1931, in Peoria, IL, the daughter Gordon and Annabelle Huff Sellers. She married George Pilgrim on May 11, 1951, in Iuka, MS. He passed away on January 12, 2009. One sister, Patsy Sellers, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Randy of Washington, and Kenny (Teresa) of East Peoria; one daughter, Debbie Smith of Washington; three grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley and Wesley Pilgrim; and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Billy (Marlene) Johnson of Galesburg, IL, and Art Sellers of East Peoria, IL.
A funeral service is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Mason-White Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until her time of service, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.