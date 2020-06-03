Ellamae A. Renken

Ellamae Ann Renken, 74, of Peoria Heights, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. On the day of her death, she received pastoral care and the Lutheran Commendation of the Dying to prepare her way. She passed on peacefully and quietly of her own accord with all her children by her side.
She was born on October 15, 1945, in Washington, to Willard and Dorothy (Blumenshine) Belsly. She married Ronald L. Renken on April 11, 1964 and although they divorced later in life, they remained friends.
Surviving are her daughter Dorothy (Timothy) McChesney of Kewaskum, WI, Ronald James (Stephanie) Renken of Milwaukee, WI, and Jeremiah Renken of Peoria Heights; four grandchildren; one adopted granddaughter; and brothers Michael Belsly and Lester (Patricia) Belsly, both of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patricia Bolton, and brother Howard Belsly.
For many years, Ellamae served the women of the Washington community as a beautician, working with her mother operating Dottie Ann’s Salon. Over the years, she had worked at Dental Arts Laboratories and Maple Shade Dental in Peoria. Most recently Ellamae was a bus driver for Peoria Heights High School. She was a member of the American Legion Post 100 in Washington and she volunteered at the South Side Mission throughout the year and at the holidays.
A private graveside service will be held in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Cremation rites have been accorded.
