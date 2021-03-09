Amy Z. Davis, 62, of Morton, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence. She was born on January 9, 1959, in Peoria to Lloyd C. "Bud" and Jeanine (Pederson) Zobrist. Amy married Mark Davis on November 1, 1980, in Morton.
Amy is survived by her husband, Mark, of Morton; six children, Cali (Brad) Habegger of Morton, Susanne (Luke) Schurter of Normal, Jani Davis of Pekin, Trace (Nikki) Davis of Morton, Elisabeth (Bobby) Fanta of Morton and Trent (Kayla) Davis of Morton; 10 grandchildren, Molly, Livvy, Isaac, Judah, Liberty, Eden, Boaz, Caleb, Zebadiah and Lillian; her mother, Jeanine Zobrist of Morton; four siblings, Jennie (Mike) Witzig, Jon (Teressa) Zobrist, Ann (Todd) Bonham, all of Morton, and Ellen (Kyle) Wilmert of Gretna, NE.
She was preceded in death by her father, "Bud".
Amy loved the Lord with all of her heart. She was a woman of many talents, but above all else, she shared her life and love with family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Grace Church in Morton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Grace Church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service, and masks are required. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Rural Home Missionary Association.
