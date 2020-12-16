Dale D Dufelmeier

Dale Duane Dufelmeier, 82, of Groveland, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He will be celebrating Christmas with Jesus!
He was born on February 4, 1938, in Morton to Frank and Edna (Wiedman) Dufelmeier.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith Garber of Pekin; his brother, Gerald Dufelmeier; and a nephew, Michael Gebhard of Bloomington, MN.
Dale is survived by his sister, Evelyn (Dufelmeier) Gebhard of Bloomington, MN.
While Dale did not have children of his own, he enjoyed spending time with his niece, Shelly (Dufelmeier) Bair and nephews, Jeff Gebhard and Bryan Dufelmeier. He is also survived by his three great nieces, Olivia Bair, and Sydney and Gretchen Gebhard.
Dale was a graduate of Morton High School class of 1956. He was a farmer most of his life and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dale served on the Tazewell County Soil and Water Conservation District / Illinois Department of Agriculture, where he was recognized for 35 years of service. He was also involved in several fishing clubs.
Dale was a member of Groveland Missionary Church. A private graveside service will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Officiating will be Rev. Marv Claassen. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Groveland Missionary Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.