Lester G Freidinger

Lester G. "Les" Freidinger, 90, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Les was born on October 4, 1930, in Morton to Walter and Mabel (Eaves) Freidinger. He married Ellen Fischer on Feb. 14, 1964, in Morton. She preceded him in death on August 20, 2018.
Les was also preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, James "Jack" Stout and Werner Fischer.
Surviving are his son, Fritz (Cathy) Freidinger of Glenview; his daughter, Inge (Steve) Flinn of East Peoria; six grandchildren, Ellia and Andi Flinn, and Alex, Kate, John and Ben Freidinger; two sisters, Lillian Stout and Norma (Russ) Miller, both of Tremont. He is also survived by one brother-in-law, Eckhard (Ingrid) Fischer and one sister-in-law, Annelore Fischer, all of Stuttgart, Germany.
The Freidinger family would like to thank the staff of Apostolic Christian Restmor for their loving care.
A private family graveside service will be held at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, with Jeremiah Psinas officiating. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor, 1500 Parkside Ave., Morton, IL 61550. Online condolences may be sent to the family at vvww.knappjohnson.com.