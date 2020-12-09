Joseph E Deavers

Joseph E. "Joe" Deavers, 68, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on July 15, 1952, in Peoria to the late Frederick and Ruth (Agnew) Deavers.
Surviving are his siblings, Susan (Tom) Rowen of Deer Creek, John (Edith) Deavers of Oceanside, CA and Kenneth Deavers of Elmira, CA; and nieces and nephews, Amber (Dave) Burton, Ben Theobald, Emily Deavers and Morgan Deavers.
To those that knew Joe, knew him to be a kind, upbeat and friendly soul.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.