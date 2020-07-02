Emerson F. Howell, 14, of Groveland, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home.
Emerson, the miracle baby, of Christopher and Christina (Kruse) Howell was born on June 18, 2006, in Peoria.
Surviving are her parents, Chris and Christy Howell of Groveland; maternal grandfather, Dale Kruse of Groveland; paternal grandmother, Sandy Howell of Groveland; paternal grandparents, Mary Jo (Tom) Lewellen of Groveland; paternal great-grandfather, Wayne Spenny of Glasford; one uncle, Kevin (Traci) Kruse of Groveland; one aunt, April (James) Klopfenstein of Howe, IN; and seven cousins, Briley Spencer (Nicole and Laila), Kaden Kruse and Kessler, Abigail, Tucker, Jillian and Bodie Klopfenstein.
She was preceded in death by an infant sister; her maternal grandmother, Karen Kruse; and her paternal grandfather, Wilbur “Gene” Howell.
Emerson loved to live, lived to love and loved life to the fullest. She attended Tremont Middle School, where she earned Academic Honors and the Turk Traits Award in 2020. Emerson loved to perform. She performed with the Nitsch Theatre Arts (NTA), Stage Kids and Rising Stars. Anyone who knew Emerson, knew she was always smiling and talking. She loved to tell stories that often began with “Do you remember when….”, “Guess what….” or “You know what….”.
Emerson embraced responsibility and always looked to make a difference for others. She served at Neighborhood House Soup Kitchen and raised money for the kids of St. Jude by way of Kids Muddy Madness. Emerson loved to read books, spend time with her friends and her best friend, Lulu, her golden retriever. She had a passion for adventures. Emerson could be found riding her blue four-wheeler daily. She enjoyed being on the water, riding jet skis, babysitting, cooking, baking, building Legos, all things Harry Potter and going to Disney. Emerson didn’t love to run, but loved being a part of the Tremont Middle School Cross-Country Team and was awarded the team spirit award.
Emerson attended the Northfield Christian Fellowship Youth Group (SALT) and enjoyed her time at Little Galilee Church Camp – Outpost.
A celebration of life service was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont, with Minister Luke Porritt officiating. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at the church. Burial was at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton. The celebration of life service was also available for viewing online at northfieldchristian.org/proclaim/live-stream.html. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Nitsch Theatre Arts (NTA) or Northfield Christian Fellowship Youth Group (SALT). To view Emerson’s video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.