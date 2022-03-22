Karl J. Schuon, 90, of Morton, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. He was born on February 26, 1932, in Heiterbach, Germany, to Julius and Maria (Zeiler) Schuon. He married Elsa Weigelmann in Morton, on April 18, 1954.
Surviving are his wife, Elsa Schuon of Morton; two daughters, Anita Schuon of Morton and Lori Bieber of Canton; one son, Hans (Martha) Schuon of Roswell, GA; and one brother, Manfred (Greta) Schuon of Heiterbach, Germany.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Helen Schuon and infant, Heidi; one infant great-grandson, Joseph; and two brothers.
Karl was a kitchen designer for Roecker Cabinets in Morton for 30 years, retiring in 2001.
He was a member of Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the church prior to the service. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge in Morton.