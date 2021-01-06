Terry Eugene Summer, 66, of Newport, TN, formerly of Washington, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Newport Medical Center in Newport, TN. He was born on October 24, 1954, in Peoria to the late John Harley and Betty Jean (Guth) Summer.
Surviving are his sister, Debra (Kevin) Wade of Washington; one aunt, Beverly (Roger) Wear of East Peoria; one niece, Carrie (Jimmie) Fisher; one nephew, Bradley (Stephanie Turner) Wade; and five great nephews.
Terry worked various jobs throughout his life and most recently was a cook for Shoney’s Restaurants. He was a member of Hopewell Grange #1747 in Washington.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service was held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Union Cemetery in Washington. Pastor Dick Hanson officiated. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington assisted the family with arrangements.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence to his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.