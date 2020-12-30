Michael D Wesner

Michael D. "Mike" Wesner, 77, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on January 24, 1943, in Chicago to Howard and Lois (McMurry) Wesner. He married Anna Ufkin in Rock Falls on December 7, 1963.
Surviving are his wife, Anna Wesner of Morton; daughter, Michelle (Matt) Parker of Morton; son, Curtis Wesner of Eureka; four grandchildren, Zachary Wesner of Lawton, OK, Tristan Parker of Morton, and Grady and Adley Wesner of Eureka; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents; one brother, James Wesner; and one sister, Danice Wesner-Faulkner.
Mike was a Veteran of the US Army Reserve. He graduated from Bradley University in 1973 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked as an engineer at Caterpillar, Inc. for 40 years. After retirement, Mike was an ad-hoc employee of Parker Fabrication in Morton.
He was a member of Willmore Sportsman Club, where he enjoyed fishing and taught hunter safety classes for 25 years. He was also a member of Caterpillar Retirees Club in East Peoria. He held his amateur radio license, W1HTA, for 62 years. He loved his family and always had a smile on his face, wondering what you were up to.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Mike was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Morton, where a private family service will be held with Pastor Becky Swanson officiating. The service will be live streamed via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2xAM9ef at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021. A fish fry in his memory will be held in the spring with the date TBD. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Morton St. Jude Runners. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.