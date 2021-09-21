Gary L. Rumbold, 73, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 1, 1947, in Peoria to Richard and Beulah (Martin) Rumbold. He married Mary Kay Anliker in Eureka on June 15, 1969.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Kay Rumbold, of Morton; sons, Alan (Julie) Rumbold of Tremont, Mike (Rachael) Rumbold of Tremont, Ed (Wendi) Rumbold of Slovakia and Doug (Jessica) Rumbold of Tremont; daughters, Sheri (Deryl) Nafziger of Tremont and Jennifer (Jonathan) Riggenbach of Morton; 35 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, Kayleen (Ron) Heiniger of Normal and Debra (Dennis) Wells of East Peoria; step-brothers, Ross (Linda) Funk of Morton and Donald (Janet) Funk of Hudson; and step-sisters, Donna (Bill) Cox of Freeport, FL and Roslyn (Steven) Hibbs of Gridley.
He was preceded in death by one son, Benjamin Rumbold and one daughter, Rebecca Rumbold.
Gary's love for God was consistently and sacrificially demonstrated by his love for others, especially with his family.
He served in the Air National Guard Reserves. Gary was an electrical contractor, owning Rumbold and Rumbold Electric for 40 years, retiring in 2015.
He was a member of Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, with his sons Doug and Ed Rumbold officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service, both at the church. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont or Helping Hands Home Care in East Peoria. To view the online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.