Harriet J Maddock

Harriet Jean Maddock, 93, of Washington, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Davis Community in Wilmington, NC.
She was born on March 20, 1927, in Ashtabula, OH, to Charles and Margaret Mason Laird. She married James G. Maddock in 1954 in Malvern, AR. He passed away in 1983. Her parents, one brother Edward (Marty) Laird, and one sister Mary Jane (Jim) Hanson also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, John (Priscilla) Maddock of Amherst, NY, Mary (Edwin McCabe) Maddock of Wilmington, NC, Jim (Lori) Maddock, Jean (Lance) Maddock-Escue both of Washington, and David (Becky) Maddock of Germantown Hills. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Caitlin (Brock) Bahr, Grant (Tara) Escue, Carly Maddock, Mackenzie (Mike) Giancarlo, Cody (Megan Hand) Maddock, Mikaela (Justin Grau) Maddock, Marshall Escue, Michelle Escue, Bryson Maddock, and Victoria Maddock; great-grandchildren, Carter Bahr, Madison Hussey, Casey Bahr, and baby Giancarlo. Further surviving are her siblings, Margaret (Charles) Tietjen and Charles (Marilyn) Laird; and many nieces and nephews.
Harriet attended the University of Missouri-Columbia. After graduating in 1948 with a BS degree in Education, she moved to Chicago and was employed at 5th Army Headquarters where she met the love of her life. They moved to Washington in 1954, where they raised their family.
Harriet was a member of the Washington Presbyterian Church, Pines Lakes Country Club in Washington, Kennel Lake Sportsman’s Club in Morton, Quail Meadows Golf Club in East Peoria, ICC Fitness Center, Panther Booster Club and Washington Town Club. She also belonged to the Tuesday Morning Ladies Golf League at Kaufman Golf Course in Eureka.
She volunteered as a WRA Tennis instructor, a Girl Scout Leader, and at the Washington District Library. She served on the District 52 School Board. She enjoyed traveling, playing Duplicate Bridge, Rummy, golf and tennis.
She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and attended games at all three stadiums – Sportsman’s Park, old Busch Stadium and new Busch Stadium. As a high school student in Webster Groves, MO she rode the trolley car from Webster Groves to Sportsman’s Park to watch Cardinal players like Walker and Mort Cooper and Harry Brecheen.
Harriet enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, including sports and performing arts. She was a faithful wife, devoted mother, supportive grandmother and loyal friend. She frequently advised her children to “always keep moving”.
The ball fields in Heaven, God made for you to attend.
Our paths will come together, and someday we will meet again.
We love you and will miss your presence, wit, and wisdom.
Private family services will be held with burial in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Washington Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Elm St., Washington, IL 61571. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.