Shirley K. Metz, 77, of Morton, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 10, 1943, in Peoria to George and Martha (Fundenburger) Annasenz. She married Jerry Metz on July 13, 1974, in Morton.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry Metz of Morton; two sisters, Barbara (Tom) Siron of Morton and Linda (Bob) Beecham of Tremont; one sister-in-law, Karen (Jack) Epkins of Morton; one niece and five nephews.
Shirley loved all her dogs and is also survived by her yellow lab, Gus.
Shirley worked 40 years at Keystone Steel and Wire in Bartonville.
Shirley and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. She loved sharing time and snowmobiling with friends and family at their cabin in Hayward, WI. Her family, many friends and pets were the most important in her life. She possessed a very fun, mischievous personality as many friends and family can attest. She was known as a prankster. Shirley was lovingly called "Squirrelly" by her close friends. Impromptu gatherings around the fire pit in the backyard were some of Shirley's most fond memories. She was also an avid knitter who not only donated many of her creations to charity, but she blessed many friends and family with them as well.
Shirley was a past president of master gardener and member of the C.I.H.S and the American Hosta Society. She was very proud of her park-like yard filled with a plethora of hosta beds.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family burial of cremated remains will take place at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care, Midwest Food Bank or P.A.W.S. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.