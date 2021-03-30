Marilyn Donahue, 90, of Barrington, formerly of Morton, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on September 3, 1930, in Morton to Noah and Mary (Birky) Zobrist. She married Mike Ericson and later married Daniel Donahue on June 4, 1983, in Barrington. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2015.
She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Raymond, Alpha, Calvin, Willis and Lloyd; five brothers-in-law, Robert Brecher, Paul Grieder, Jack Ault, Robert Zimmerman and Robert Reinken; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Zobrist and Shirley Brenkman; nephew, Steven Zobrist; and niece, Amy Davis.
Surviving are one brother, Noah (Dottie) Zobrist of Gulf Shores, AL; three sisters, Doris Brecher, Fern Zimmerman and Ruth Reinken, all of Morton; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Zobrist, Nancy Zobrist and Jeanine Zobrist, all of Morton; many nieces and nephews; step-children, Peter (Marilyn) Donahue, Paula (Christopher) Kaeble and Dorian (Christopher) Wichman; and step-grandchildren.
Marilyn was an executive secretary for Gould Inc. in Rolling Meadows where she met her husband, Dan. Her position allowed her the opportunity to travel and meet many fascinating people. She was gifted in preparing itineraries, planning for events and meetings, and for organizing gatherings of people. She had a unique way of making everyone feel special and appreciated.
In retirement, Marilyn and Dan enjoyed wintering at their Arizona home, as well as traveling with family and friends. However, Marilyn never retired from planning gatherings. She planned and organized special birthday and anniversary celebrations and several weekend long family reunions, down to the last detail. In recent years, she became an avid Chicago Cubs fan, cheering for her great-nephew, Ben.
Her family and friends will miss her welcoming smile, infectious laugh and captivating stories, but will cherish the memories she provided us all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating, and will also be live streamed via the church Facebook profile at https://www.facebook.com/Blessed-Sacrament-Catholic-Church-Morton-Illinois-1621013384782666. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to Mass at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Mayo Clinic for cancer research, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, 5777 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85054, or to the charity of the donor's choice. To view Marilyn's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.