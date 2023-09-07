Laura A. Maas, 54, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on April 13, 1969, in Peoria, to Orville and Rosalie (Valdez) Haun. Laura married Curt Maas in Peoria.
Surviving is her daughter, Bailee (Eli) Dixon of Morton; her father, Orville Haun of Naples, FL; and sisters, Debbie (Steve) O’Neill of Morton, and Tammy (Mike) Palmer of Ft. Myers, FL.
Laura worked as a human resource leader for Unland Company in Pekin.
A private family funeral service was held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A celebration of life service was held Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Morton Community Foundation.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
