Eugene O Crumrine

Eugene Owen Crumrine, 80, of Washington, passed away at 3:28 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria due to complications of COVID. He was born on June 3, 1940, in Bloomington to George W. and Esther Mae (Augsburger) Crumrine. He married Arlene M. Reinholtz on June 9, 1963, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, Arlene of Washington; one son, Scott (Heidi) Crumrine of Washington; and four grandsons, Moriah, Timothy, Isaac and Amos Crumrine. Also surviving are one sister in law, Carol Reinholtz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and two brothers.
Eugene was a United States Army Veteran. He worked as a systems analyst for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 24 years, retiring in 2000. He also worked with Scott and his grandsons in their family business for the last 25 years working with them through the fall of 2020. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held per Gene’s request. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.