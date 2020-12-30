Mary M Sheppard

Mary Margaret Sheppard, 80, of Washington, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 10:53 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home-Morton, where she received outstanding care for several months. She was born on November 11, 1940, in Peoria to Dennis and Janice (Rahn) Sheppard.
Mary is survived by one brother, Dan Sheppard of Pekin; two sisters, Judy Stomberger of Washington and Tina (Chris) Miller of Lagrange, GA; one brother-in-law, Verne Wamboldt of Woodridge, VA and one sister-in –law, Liz Sheppard of Morton; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Don Sheppard; three sisters, Joyce Wamboldt, Connie Johnson and Janny Lamb; brothers-in-law, Barry Johnson, Jack Stromberger and Greg Lamb; and one sister-in-law, Debbie Sheppard.
Diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis in her early teens, Mary broke through every obstacle in her way. Her physical body failing from that time, she graduated from the Academy of Our Lady. She had almost a 50-year career working for the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPMR), retiring in 2005 as Coordinator of Purchasing.
Mary touched many lives, but her best times were with her siblings and nieces and nephews. She is remembered for her decorated cakes, camera and photos, phone calls, love of flowers, her defense of her beloved St. Louis Cardinals, and her spunk.
Christmas was a special time for Mary. At the Sheppard Christmas party, she played Mrs. Claus and distributed the mountain of gifts; almost an impossible task, but Mary handled it like a Leonard Bernstein conducting the New York Philharmonic.
Mary's family will miss her for many reasons, but especially for her generosity and kindness. She taught us so much about determination, fight, and how to live life to the fullest.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to OSF Children's Hospital, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637, or the Ronald McDonald House, 401 NE Monroe Ave. Peoria, IL 61603. To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.