Thomas L. Mitchell

Thomas Lee Mitchell, 82, of Summerville, SC, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Summerville.
He was born on September 3, 1940, in Lincoln, IL, the son of William and Treva Claudine (Mattingly) Mitchell. He married Sharian "Sherry" Grider on December 31, 1960, in Bloomington, IL. She passed away on January 3, 2009, in Washington. He later married Debra James on May 31, 2010, in Summerville, SC. Preceding him in death are his parents, William and Claudine Mitchell and one sister, Treva Deloreas Mitchell.
Surviving is his wife, Debra of Summerville, SC; four daughters, Annette (the late Timothy) Fisher of Peoria, IL, Mechele "Shelly" (Kevin) Kraft of Yucaipa, CA, Colette Willoughby (Dave Stovall) of Pekin, IL, and Nicole Butler (Honor Coleman) of Bloomington, IL; one stepson, Robert (Stephanie) Mitchum of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Whitney Kelly, Mitch Fisher, Chance Sergenti, Maggie Sergenti, Colton Sergenti, Hunter Willoughby, Presley Stovall, Drake Butler, Carson Butler, Brock Butler, Taylor Mitchum, and Madison Mitchum; great grandchildren, Ryan Rusk, Kaleb Price, Maci Donohoe , Lydia Donohoe and Charlotte Fisher; one brother, Daniel Mitchell Sr. (Linda); and three nephews, Daniel Mitchell Jr., Douglas Mitchell and David Mitchell.
Tom was a United States Army Veteran. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 38 years, retiring as a Design Engineer. During retirement, Tom explored his love for writing by authoring and publishing "The Paradox Murders". Tom had also begun writing other novels. He was a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, IL.
A Mass to celebrate the life of Tom will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington, IL. Fr. John Bazimenyera will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington, IL. Additional visitation will be from 10 - 10:45 a.m. at the church. Donations may be made to the ALS Foundation at www.donate.als.org. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.