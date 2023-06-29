Margaret M. Zobrist, 98, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on October 16, 1924, in Phoenix, AZ, to John and Helena (Schaecher) Dahlhauser. Margaret married Calvin Zobrist on April 15, 1950, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on January 25, 1996. Margaret was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are her children, Phil (Kelly) Zobrist of Morton, Joe (Regina) Zobrist of Morton, Chad (Susan) Zobrist of Morton, Diane (Mike) Woodward of Morton, Mary Ann (Ed) Bradle of Morton, Gail (Tom) Blackman of St. Charles, MO, and Kristie (Bill) Ingold of Morton; 18 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.
Margaret was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where she was involved with both the Altar and Rosary Society and Love in Action funeral dinners.
She was also a member of both, the Pekin and Pine Lakes women’s golf leagues.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Fr. Adam Cesarek officiating. Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will be held Monday, July 3, 2023, in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton or Southside Christian Academy in Peoria.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.